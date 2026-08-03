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Feeling lonely in Seoul? Try a convenience store for the mind

SEOUL – Seoul is operating 19 community spaces where foreign residents and other citizens experiencing loneliness can talk to others, assess their emotional well-being, and receive information about counselling and support services.

Called Seoul Maeum Convenience Stores, the facilities are not retail stores but informal spaces designed for people seeking emotional support or social connection. “Maeum” means mind or heart in Korean.

Visitors can take a self-assessment on loneliness, speak with staff or people who have experienced social isolation, and receive referrals to counselling , welfare services or other programmes suited to their needs.

The centres also offer instant noodles, health equipment and branch-specific community programmes intended to help residents meet and interact with others.

The project began in March 2025 and is open to any Seoul resident experiencing loneliness, including foreign residents.

The 19 locations are housed in 17 community welfare centres and two support centres for single-person households across 13 districts, including Gwanak-gu, Dongdaemun-gu, Gangbuk-gu, Dobong-gu, Guro-gu, Gangdong-gu, Seongbuk-gu, Gwangjin-gu, Songpa-gu, Yangcheon-gu, Jungnang-gu, Geumcheon-gu and Seongdong-gu.

Operating hours vary by branch, and some locations are also open on Saturdays. Visitors are advised to contact the centre in advance to confirm available programmes , operating hours and foreign-language assistance. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK