FedEx to close Hong Kong crew base over quarantine measures

HONG KONG • Global delivery giant FedEx said yesterday it is closing its crew base in Hong Kong and relocating pilots overseas because of the city's strict anti-coronavirus measures.

The move is the latest blow to Hong Kong's reputation as a global logistics hub as strict travel curbs and mandatory quarantine rules keep the city cut off from the rest of the world.

"As the global business environment continues to evolve and with the pandemic requirements in Hong Kong, FedEx has made the decision to close its Hong Kong crew base and relocate its pilots," FedEx said in a statement.

"FedEx will continue to maintain its operations in Hong Kong, which is vital to our Asia-Pacific and global network," it added.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the quarantine orders have put a strain on freight companies and highlighted the city's dependence on goods brought in from overseas and mainland China.

"If there are one or two more such incidents, our freight planes will have no pilots," she said.

The South China Morning Post also reported FedEx's decision and quoted from a company memo written by system chief pilot Robin Sebasco.

"The decision to close the Hong Kong base reflects this constant evolution and is designed to provide a measure of stability to these team members, as there is no clear timeline when life may return to normal in Hong Kong," Captain Sebasco wrote. He added that the company would continue to serve Hong Kong with pilots based in Oakland, California.

The announcement came a day after Hong Kong sent more than 100 Cathay Pacific cargo pilots into a mandatory 21-day quarantine because three tested positive for the coronavirus on returning from Germany. Earlier in the week, the South China Morning Post said Cathay is considering relocating some of its pilots overseas on four-month rotations.

Officials have warned that quarantine rules are unlikely to be removed until at least the summer of next year, possibly later.

That has sparked growing exasperation within Hong Kong's international business community at a time when rival business hubs like Singapore, London and New York are reopening and learning to live with the coronavirus.

