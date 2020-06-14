Fears of second wave as new cases emerge at Beijing market

A wholesale food market in south-west Beijing is in the spotlight after being linked to a spate of new Covid-19 cases, sparking fears of a second wave of infections.

The city authorities swiftly shut the Xinfadi market, which is the largest in the capital city, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mass testing was ordered after an outbreak was detected among shoppers and workers there.

Officials said at a news briefing yesterday that six cases were reported on Friday, all related to the market, which sells meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables.

Another man who had shopped there was also reported as a confirmed case on Thursday.

In addition, 45 people tested positive from among 517 samples collected at the market, although none showed symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally.

"These cases may have come into contact with the contaminated environment in the market or been in contact with infected people. More cases cannot be ruled out in the future," said Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention deputy director Pang Xinghuo.

"For this reason, it is absolutely necessary to close the Xinfadi market. Contact tracing is still going on."

Another case, although asymptomatic, was found in a farmers' market in the north-west district of Haidian, prompting the authorities there to order restaurants to reintroduce social distancing measures and cancel bookings involving large groups.

The first outbreak of Covid-19 was detected at the Huanan seafood market in Hubei province.

10,000 Number of workers at the Xinfadi market in Beijing being tested for the coronavirus. 6 Number of coronavirus cases reported on Friday, all related to the market. Another man who had shopped there was also reported as a confirmed case on Thursday.

The pandemic across the world has seen more than 425,000 deaths.

Fengtai district, where the Xinfadi market is located, has gone into "wartime mode", said its acting mayor Chu Junwei yesterday.

He has ordered 11 residential compounds around the market to be put under quarantine.

Three schools and six kindergartens nearby were also closed.

The health authorities are now testing 10,000 workers in Xinfadi market, while disinfecting the place, which spans 112ha and supplies as much as 90 per cent of the city's fruit and vegetables.

Nucleic acid testing extends to close contacts of the workers or visitors of the market going back to May 30.

Beijing had managed to keep a clean record for nearly two months.

The city authorities had just lowered the four-tier emergency response to Level 3 on June 6.

But last Thursday, a 52-year-old man became the city's first confirmed Covid-19 case in 56 days. He had shopped at Xinfadi market on June 3 and later developed a fever.

On Friday, the city identified another two locally transmitted cases, both of whom work at a meat products research institute. One of them had visited Xinfadi market on June 5.

Workers will disinfect the market, while at least three other temporary markets have been set up to ensure supply is not disrupted.

Fearing a second wave of infection, the city authorities have quickly restored stricter measures.

Lower primary pupils, who were supposed to return to school tomorrow, have been told that classes are cancelled until further notice. All sporting events have also been halted.

Meanwhile, health officials are conducting sweeping checks of food markets, warehouses, catering services and restaurants, as well as inbound cargo flights.

Since yesterday morning, operations at six major wholesale markets in Beijing have been fully or partially suspended.

Chinese news outlet Beijing News reported that the virus was detected at Xinfadi market on a chopping board for imported salmon, which had come from Jingshen seafood market, one of the markets ordered shut on Friday.

Large supermarket chains such as Carrefour and Japanese restaurants have pulled salmon off the shelves and menus after news that supplies could be contaminated sparked worries across the city.