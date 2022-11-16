Fear in Chinese city rumoured to be exiting Covid Zero

BEIJING – On Monday, a rumour took hold that Shijiazhuang, a small city 260km from Beijing, was to become a test case for China’s reopening, dismantling key parts of the Covid-zero regime.

But rather than jubilation that the policy’s incessant testing and disruptive lockdowns would be over, the speculation was met with fear by many in the city of 11 million.

Parents kept their children home from school, shoppers stocked up on traditional Chinese medicine, and people on the subway were few and far between.

The reaction highlights one of the key roadblocks to China joining the rest of the world in living with Covid-19: paralysing fear of the virus. For the past three years, the government told its people that Covid-19 was so dangerous that the world’s most-populous country needed to be closed off to combat it.

Adjustment will require more than just a clear rhetoric shift.

“Without the testing, I wouldn’t be able to find out who is positive,” said Ms Linda, a middle-aged manager with a state-run financial institution who asked to withhold her last name, so she could speak freely. “I would be scared,” she said. “There will be no sense of security.”

It is not only concern for her own safety. Ms Linda said she would also feel guilty if she contracted Covid-19 and unwittingly passed it on to those around her. And that risk is real.

A study from Shanghai’s Fudan University released earlier this year found China risked a “tsunami” of Covid-19 if the policy was halted, leading to as many as 1.6 million deaths.

The torrent of worry on social media triggered a response from local government officials, who denied the rumours and said the city was not “lying flat”, a pejorative term that means essentially doing nothing.

Shijiazhuang was making its Covid-19 controls more targeted and scientific to coincide with the central government’s approach, said Shijiazhuang Communist Party chief Zhang Chaochao.

Days earlier, Beijing released a list of 20 measures to refine its Covid-19 policy, laying out changes that many interpreted as a relaxation of its rules. Others speculated that the country would not let down its guard all at once, instead picking precise places to road test any significant changes.

Ms Linda was not alone in her fear. Many Chinese residents are resistant to the idea of easing the strict zero-tolerance policy, which has kept the country largely virus-free since the original outbreak occurred in Wuhan. It reported just under 20,000 new local infections across the country of 1.4 billion people on Wednesday.

It was in that environment that residents of Shijiazhuang started to panic as the city closed test centres, reopened schools and allowed people to enter public venues without a negative test, even as its case counts continued to climb past 300 a day.

While public transportation was not interrupted, few people used it. Instead, they bought traditional Chinese medicine thought to ward off Covid-19 or sooth its symptoms.

“My relatives were all purchasing tons of Lianhua Qingwen capsules because they were just confused about what will happen and are afraid of getting infected,” said Mr Henry, a 26-year-old Shijiazhuang resident. One of his family members asked to keep their child home from primary school for fear they would contract Covid-19 there, he said.