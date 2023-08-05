Fear, anxiety spread in South Korea after multiple stabbing incidents

SEOUL – Anxiety and fear are spreading among Koreans after a random vehicle and stabbing attack on Thursday in Seongnam, Seoul, with many voicing concerns about safety and some even choosing to cancel outings to crowded areas.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old surnamed Choi was arrested after he drove a car on a pedestrian walkway, injuring five, and going on a stabbing rampage at a nearby department store, further injuring nine near the Seohyeon subway station at around 6pm. Two victims are reportedly in critical condition.

The incident was followed by another stabbing attack made by a man against a high school teacher in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, on Friday.

The suspect was nabbed two hours after the attack, and police are looking for a motive, believing he knew the victim who was left in critical condition, according to reports.

Both cases came just weeks after a deadly stabbing rampage in Silim-dong, Seoul on July 21, which led to calls for stricter punishment against heinous crimes and stronger security measures.

The cases were also followed by anonymous threats posted online of similar attacks in crowded areas.

Mr Cho, an office worker who commutes near Seohyeon station, recounted experiencing extreme panic on Thursday night while trying to go home after work.

“There is no guarantee that such incidents won’t happen again, and the thought of having to worry every day in my daily life is mentally exhausting,” he added.

A woman in her 50s surnamed Kim said: “Whenever I hear such news, I worry that it could have happened to our family if we were there. I am even considering cancelling a family trip we had planned.”

An office worker in her 30s surnamed Song started sharing a so-called “murder warning list” with friends. This list involves quickly disseminating locations mentioned in murder threat posts found on online communities.

Numerous people have been voicing their worries through social media, expressing concerns about living apart from their families.

“Even if there was an emergency situation like a fire, I don’t think I’d be able to run away because there might be someone who’s waiting to stab me, or anyone who is running away,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

Others said they are hesitant about letting their young children go outside, and that they have lost trust in their neighbours.

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday instructed as many police personnel as possible to be mobilised to deal with such crimes.

National Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun held a press briefing on Friday and vowed special measures, including wider use of physical force in emergency cases and inspection of anyone suspected of carrying weapons. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK