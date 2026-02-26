Straitstimes.com header logo

Father of Hong Kong activist sentenced to 8 months in jail under national security law

FILE PHOTO: Kwok Yin-sang, father of wanted U.S.-based activist Anna Kwok, arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building in Hong Kong, China, February 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Kwok Yin-sang, father of wanted US-based activist Anna Kwok, was sentenced to eight months in prison under the city’s national security law.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court on Feb 26 sentenced the

father of a wanted pro-democracy activist

to eight months in prison under the city’s national security law after he attempted to terminate her insurance policy and withdraw the funds.

Kwok Yin-sang, 69, was found guilty on Feb 11 for “attempting to deal with, directly or indirectly, any funds or other financial assets or economic resources” belonging to an “absconder” under the city’s national security law.

He is the first person in the city to be charged and convicted with the offence. He had pleaded not guilty and did not testify at the trial.

His daughter, Anna Kwok, helps lead the Washington-based advocacy group Hong Kong Democracy Council, and is

one of 34 overseas activists wanted

by Hong Kong national security police.

She is accused of colluding with foreign forces and police have offered a bounty of HK$1 million (S$161,459) for her arrest. REUTERS

