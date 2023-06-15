Fast approaching cyclone forces evacuation of 75,000 people on India's west coast

People arriving at a shelter in Naliya after they were evacuated before the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, in India, on June 14. PHOTO: REUTERS
People are evacuated by the authorities from the vulnerable coastline villages in Gujarat, India, on June 14. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A drone view showing dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy. PHOTO: REUTERS
People feeding dogs that have been left behind when everyone was evacuated from Jakhau port. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – The authorities in India’s western state of Gujarat evacuated more than 75,000 people from vulnerable coastal communities as Cyclone Biparjoy was expected whirling in from the Arabian Sea to make landfall by Thursday evening.

Early on Thursday, the cyclone was centred 180km off Jakhau Port in Gujarat and 270km off Karachi in Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm appeared to have lost some of its intensity, and is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 115 to 125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, down from the 150 kmph that the IMD had estimated on Wednesday.

“We have evacuated more than 75,000 people from the eight coastal districts in Gujarat that are expected to be impacted by the cyclone,” Mr Kamal Dayani, additional chief secretary in Gujarat’s Revenue Department said.

Temporary thatched houses could be completely destroyed while standing crops, plantations and roads were expected to face major damage, the IMD said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that railways could also face disruption.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday, Karachi, a port city of 20 million people, was not under immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to deal with winds and rain that are expected to batter the economic hub. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Pakistan areas hit by floods in 2022 face evacuation for Cyclone Biparjoy
Seven die as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top