Fashion icon, influencer: Who is HK socialite Abby Choi?

Less than two weeks ago, Ms Abby Choi was on the cover of fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine L’Officiel Monaco, looking glamorous in a nude-coloured gown.

By Tuesday, the 28-year-old model had been reported missing. And on Friday, her headless body was found in a village house in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong.

Ms Choi, who was a fashion icon and media personality, had carved a name for herself as one of the most sought-after influencers in the industry.

She had a keen eye for style and an ability to mix and match pieces in ways that made her a trendsetter. With more 84,000 followers on Instagram, Ms Choi had fans not only in Hong Kong, but also all around the world.

She was a regular attendee of Paris Fashion Week and had been featured in numerous big-name magazines such as Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Ms Choi was reportedly pictured with celebrities such as rapper and producer Pharrell Williams.

“I am a person who keeps absorbing inspiration and always tries new styles. Sometimes, I also try to dress up more extravagantly by mixing and combining different looks,” said Ms Choi in an interview with L’Officiel Monaco published earlier this month.

Ms Choi had two children with her former husband, known as Alex Kwong, according to Hong Kong media.

It is unclear when she divorced Mr Kwong, but Ms Choi reportedly married her current husband in 2016. She was the daughter-in-law of a founder of TamJai Yunnan Mixian, a fast-casual restaurant chain in Hong Kong with operations in mainland China. The chain was later acquired by Toridoll HK.