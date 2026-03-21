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Fans start to fill Gwanghwamun as BTS comeback show approaches

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An estimated 8,000 to 8,500 people had assembled in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area as of 7.25am.

An estimated 8,000 to 8,500 people had assembled in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area as of 7.25am.

PHOTO: EPA

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SEOUL - Large crowds began forming around central Seoul overnight on March 20 as BTS fans prepared for the group’s comeback concert the following evening, prompting authorities to enforce extensive safety and traffic controls across the Gwanghwamun district.

Despite early-morning temperatures dropping to 2 deg C, groups of fans waited outside convenience stores, inside 24-hour cafes and along nearby streets from late on March 20 to secure a spot as close as possible to the stage.

Some arrived after work, while others travelled from university campuses or other parts of the city in the early hours. Many stayed awake through the night, bundled in layers of clothing and carrying portable chargers, blankets and warm drinks as they shared their sense of anticipation with fellow fans from around the world.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, an estimated 8,000 to 8,500 people had assembled in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area as of 7.25am, marking a 172.2 per cent increase from three hours earlier and a 42.7 per cent rise from an hour before.

Safety fences were installed along a 1.2km north-south stretch from the front of Gwanghwamun to City Hall Station, extending 200m east-west. Access was restricted to 31 controlled gates equipped with walk-through metal detectors, where police conducted body checks and bag inspections. With most concertgoers being women, female officers were predominantly deployed.

Security was also heightened inside nearby buildings. Entry to 31 structures surrounding the plaza are restricted to block alternative access routes or entry to rooftops and to reduce risks of falls and other accidents.

Traffic restrictions were enforced across the district. Sejong-daero will remain fully closed until 6am on March 22. Sajik-ro and Yulgok-ro will be restricted from 4pm to 11pm, while Saemunan-ro and the Gwanghwamun underpass will be closed from 7pm to 11pm on March 21.

The government established an on-site situation room at the Seoul Government Complex to monitor crowd density in real time. Police, firefighters and civil servants deployed for the event totaled about 15,000. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.