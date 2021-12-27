Family wrongdoings affect presidential campaigns in S. Korea

As campaigning gains momentum in South Korea's presidential race, controversy is swirling around the misdeeds of the wives and families of the two main candidates, causing both to falter in opinion polls.

The main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor-general who championed fairness, found himself in a bind after it was revealed that his wife Kim Keon-hee falsified her credentials in job applications and was linked to a stock manipulation case.

His mother-in-law was handed a year's jail for forging a financial document to buy land.

The son of the ruling party's candidate Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, was found to have engaged in gambling online and was accused of paying for sexual services.

The past of Mr Lee's wife Kim Hye-gyeong has also come back to haunt her - she allegedly posted defamatory messages about his political rivals in 2018. She was grilled by prosecutors but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

More dirt has been dug out in recent weeks. Mr Kim Chang-in, spokesman for the minor opposition Justice Party's election committee, voiced frustration that "this is becoming the election of dysfunctional families". He lamented that the two major candidates have shown no major vision or policies.

Hankyoreh newspaper noted that the opposing camps are more focused on "stirring up conflict and provoking hatred".

The spotlight on the candidates' families can be attributed to the belief that a leader must manage himself and his family well in order to run a country well, according to political science professor Kim Jae-chun of Sogang University.

"How the candidate's wife, children, siblings and family live their life will also be in the minds of voters when they are deciding for whom to vote," he told The Straits Times.

They go to the polls on March 9 next year to elect a new president.

Nepotism has been the bane of the country's leaders, even as they pledged to eradicate corruption and power abuse.