Family of murdered HK socialite Abby Choi planning to remake her face with 3D tech for vigil: Report

The family of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi are planning to have her face remade using “bioprinting” technology for a planned vigil and funeral in June, reported the South China Morning Post.

Ms Choi, who lived in the rarefied world of Hong Kong’s celebrities and social media influencers, was murdered in February. She was 28 years old.

Her body was hacked to pieces after she was killed inside a rented apartment in a suburb in Hong Kong.

Her head and parts of her ribs were found inside a large pot, and her legs were discovered inside a freezer. Her arms and torso remain missing.

What remains of her body had been handed over to her family.

The family are now arranging a vigil and a funeral for her on June 18 and 19 at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district, according to the Post.

Her remains would then be brought to a monastery on Lantau Island for cremation.

The Post, citing an unnamed source, reported that Ms Choi’s family is planning to hire a specialist company abroad to print a 3D copy of her face that can be wrapped around her skull, and touched up with cosmetics and a wig.

This way, her family and close friends can hold a proper viewing and send-off for her, the newspaper said.

Ms Choi was seen as a fashion maven in Hong Kong. She had over 84,000 followers to her Instagram account, and was estimated to have a net worth of some HK$100 million (S$17 million).

Her former husband, Alex Kwong, 28, has been charged for her gruesome murder.

Kwong’s father, Kwong Kau, 65, a former policeman, and his elder brother, Anthony, 32, who had been Ms Choi’s driver, are also facing murder charges.

His mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 63, has been accused of trying to misdirect investigators probing Ms Choi’s murder.

All four remain in jail.

Two others who allegedly helped in Kwong’s attempt to flee Hong Kong have likewise been charged, but were allowed to post bail.

All six appeared before a court on Monday.