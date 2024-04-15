Families of Sewol ferry tragedy victims fighting to keep memories alive 10 years on

SEOUL - Every April, as the streets of South Korea are carpeted with the delicate pink petals of falling cherry blossoms, Madam Kim Soon-sil feels an unbearable sadness.

The pink flowers remind her of her daily routine 10 years ago, when she would walk her 17-year-old daughter Jin Yun-hee home from school and they would chat about the latter’s day at school.

It was on such a spring day on April 16, 2014, that Madam Kim lost Yun-hee in the Sewol ferry tragedy, in which 304 out of 476 passengers and crew died when the vessel capsized off Jindo island in the country’s south-west.

Most of the victims were Yun-hee’s schoolmates from Danwon High School in Ansan city, who were on a school trip to the resort island of Jeju. The students were instructed to stay put in their cabins as the ferry was sinking, and they died waiting for the rescue that never came.

Ten years on, family members of the Sewol victims like Madam Kim are still grieving for the lost children. They want answers and are pushing for a formal apology from the government before time fades memories.

Mr Kim Jong-gi, whose 18-year-old daughter was among the victims, told foreign media at a press conference on April 15: “We are worried about the Sewol ferry memories being erased before the truth is revealed.”

His daughter Kim Soo-jin was the youngest of three girls, the prettiest and the most precious, he said.

“I feel sorry for my daughter that she had only 18 short years to live. Ten years after the tragedy and disaster, sometimes I see other children or her friends living their lives as young adults. I feel a little jealous and envious of how they are continuing to live their lives.”

Results of investigations, released in 2018, failed to determine the cause of the sinking, although factors such as illegal modifications to the vessel, overloading of cargo by three times the limit and human error likely contributed to the sinking, according to the probe.

The ferry’s captain, who had deserted the vessel during the sinking, is serving life imprisonment while 14 other crew members got prison terms of up to 12 years for their parts in the disaster.

Public anger over the botched rescue mission also led to Korean coast guard officers being charged with mishandling of the rescue bid. Only one commander has been convicted so far while former coast guard chief Kim Suk-kyoon was acquitted in November 2023.

Mr Kim Jong-gi, an active member of the Sewol families group, is demanding the release of classified information, including sealed records from then President Park Geun-hye’s time in office, which under Korean law can be kept secret for up to 30 years.

President Park was uncontactable when news of the ferry disaster broke, and she did not address the nation until seven hours later.

There were accusations at that time that the timelines of the tragedy were modified to make her hours-long absence less obvious.

The tragedy is considered one of the contributing factors leading to her impeachment in 2017.