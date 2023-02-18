Famed Chinese dealmaker goes missing in latest executive disappearance

HONG KONG – Chinese dealmaker Bao Fan, founder of investment bank China Renaissance Holdings, has gone missing in the latest disappearance of a top business executive, unnerving investors and sending the bank’s stock down as much as 50 per cent on Friday.

The mainland China-based boutique bank said in an exchange filing late on Thursday that the company had been unable to contact Mr Bao.

China Renaissance’s board was not aware of any information that indicated Mr Bao’s “unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations” of the group, which, it said, was continuing normally.

The dealmaker’s disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation amid a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, though the reasons for Mr Bao’s disappearance are unclear.

In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notice to their companies, including Fosun Group chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun later said was assisting with investigations regarding a personal matter.

China’s ruling Communist Party in 2021 turned its sights on the country’s vast financial sector, kicking off a new round of a years-long campaign to uncover corruption and illegal dealings.

The disappearance of Mr Bao, also the company’s controlling shareholder, chairman and chief executive, drove China Renaissance’s Hong Kong-listed stock to a record low of HK$5 in early trade, wiping off HK$2.8 billion (S$477 million) in market value.

The stock regained some ground later in the day to end down 28 per cent as the Hong Kong market fell 1.3 per cent.

Nearly 30 million shares of the boutique investment bank changed hands on Friday, the highest on record.

Mr Bao, who previously worked at Credit Suisse Group and Morgan Stanley, has been hailed as one of China’s best-connected bankers.

He was involved in major technology mergers including the tie-up of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, and travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

Mr Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities, said: “If a listed company voluntarily discloses that a senior manager or a major shareholder cannot be contacted, it’s truly unusual, as the person might have been out of reach for some time.”

Investors’ worst nightmare is that a company’s ability to continue operations is impaired, so a stock sell-off is not surprising given the uncertainty, he added.

Asked during a daily news conference on Friday whether the banker had been detained, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was not aware of the situation.