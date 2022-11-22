Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang

BEIJING – A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading in the Wenfeng district – a “high-tech zone” – in Anyang, the report said.

The fire started on Monday afternoon. Fire teams sent 63 vehicles to the scene, according to local media. The fire was controlled by 8pm and completely extinguished at 11pm.

By Tuesday morning, 36 people were reported dead and two were sent to the hospital for treatment with minor injuries, CCTV reported. Two people are missing, according to the report.

Psychological counselors were on the scene for families of the victims, according to a government statement.

Local officials said the public security department has controlled relevant criminal suspects, but did not disclose further details or elaborate.. Kaixinda is a small private firm.

Industrial accidents are common in China, often caused by poor compliance with safety rules.

In March 2019, an explosion at a chemical factory in Yancheng, located 260km from Shanghai, killed 78 people and devastated homes in a radius of several kilometers.

And in 2015, a giant explosion in northern Tianjin at a chemical warehouse killed 165 people, in one of China’s worst-ever industrial accidents. REUTERS, AFP