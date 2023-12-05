Facial recognition tech reunites abducted boy in China with family after 25 years

XINGTAI - It took 25 long years, but 52-year-old Xie Kefeng was finally reunited with his son on Dec 1, who had been snatched from his parents as an infant.

The power of technology, specifically a facial comparison algorithm that takes age-related changes and family similarities into account, played a major role in bringing about the happy outcome.

In 1998, Mr Xie and his wife lived in Xingtai, Hebei province, where they ran a small business.

A few days before the Spring Festival that year, Mr Xie’s wife stepped out of home to buy groceries, leaving their second son, Mr Xie Qingshuai, who was three-months-old, on the bed with the door unlocked.

When she returned 10 minutes later, the child had disappeared.

The couple reported the incident to the police and mobilised relatives and friends for a search that extended to many cities and provinces but the child could not be found.

As there were no photographs of the baby, artists’ impressions were used on the notices announcing the abduction. Mr Xie Kefeng continued with his search, spending almost all his savings in the process.

They tried to move on with their lives, but the abduction hit the couple hard.

The boy’s mother slipped into depression, and remained on medication for almost 10 years.

During this time, the couple kept working and searching, hoping to provide their son with a better life if, and when he returns.

“I always believed that he is still alive and I will eventually find him,” said Mr Xie.

In late November this year, Mr Xie received a call from the police informing him that a facial comparison had led to Mr Xie Qingshuai being found. A DNA comparison confirmed that it was indeed his long lost son.

Two people had been involved in the abduction. One was dead and the other was taken into custody by the police. An intermediary who sold the baby was also apprehended.