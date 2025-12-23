Face recognition required to set up new smartphones in South Korea from Dec 23

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Face recognition will be mandatory when setting up a new smartphone in South Korea starting on Dec 23, local media reported.

Under the new rule, new users must verify their identity through facial recognition when they buy a new smartphone, whether online or in person, according to the relevant authorities.

The requirement applies to the country’s three major mobile carriers, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, as well as low-cost mobile carriers.

Previously, users were required only to present an identification card to activate a smartphone.

Under the revised system, an additional step has been added that requires users to take a photo of their face through the PASS authentication app.

The government said the measure is aimed at preventing crimes such as voice phishing and smishing – a phishing attack carried out over SMSes or mobile text messaging – that are often carried out using smartphones activated with stolen or forged identification .

Following a pilot programme involving 43 low-cost mobile carriers and the three major operators, the authorities plan to expand the system to other low-cost mobile carriers starting on March 23, 2026.

Addressing concerns about the collection or theft of facial data, the authorities and telecommunications operators said facial information would not be stored or used for any purpose other than identity verification. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK