Face masks required in China in crowded areas

BEIJING • China is requiring people to wear face masks in crowded areas, including outdoor settings, as the country battles a month-long Covid-19 outbreak.

In an updated guideline issued by the National Health Commission on Friday, it said members of the public are required to wear surgical masks in venues such as cinemas, malls, theatres, parks, open squares and on public transport.

"The public... has become less aware of Covid-19 prevention as the pandemic drags on. Some think they do not have to wear a mask after getting vaccinated - leading to loopholes in epidemic prevention and personal protection," the commission was quoted as saying by CNN.

Many local cases in the current outbreak, the most widespread since the initial epidemic in the spring of 2020, have been traced to a handful of infections uncovered in Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province late last month.

Before the latest outbreak, life in China had almost returned to normal with people no longer wearing face masks and large crowds at public places.

Still, there are signs that the current outbreak may be waning, as the commission yesterday reported 30 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for Friday, down for the fourth consecutive day. The country reported 66 coronavirus infections in the mainland, down from 99 a day earlier. There were 36 imported cases.

The number of locally transmitted cases fell from 47 the day before to the lowest since July 30. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 34 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As at Friday, mainland China had recorded 94,326 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

