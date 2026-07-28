Japan lifts tsunami alert after 7.1-magnitude quake strikes country’s south-west

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The quake struck southern Japan with a tsunami alert issued, said Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

TOKYO – The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) lifted a tsunami alert that had been issued after a major earthquake hit the country’s south-west on July 28.

The alert was removed on the agency’s website just under two hours after the 7.1-magnitude quake, which Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said caused several injuries, collapsed buildings and started fires.

“We are still assessing the extent of injuries and property damage, but I have been informed that there have already been several injuries,” Takaichi said.

“Power outages and fires are happening in some areas, and roads and bridges have been damaged and buildings collapsed,” she added.

The tremor at 4.27pm (3.27pm Singapore time) on the island of Kyushu had measured at the highest possible level seven on Japan’s own Shindo scale of shaking, JMA said.

The agency had earlier issued a tsunami alert, adding it could measure up to 1m.

It later said that no tsunami activity had been observed after the quake, which occurred inland.

No immediate abnormalities were recorded at nuclear power plants, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

A tsunami warning for a wave measuring 1m was issued after the earthquake struck. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS.GOV

About 45,000 households and facilities have no power in the Kumamoto region, according to local utility Kyushu Electric Power.

The firm added that three nuclear reactors operating at the time in the region were continuing their normal operations.

Around half an hour after the quake, a local NHK staffer wearing a helmet reported live on air that the shaking was continuing, with the newsroom shaking so violently it was difficult to remain standing.

“Shaking is continuing as I speak. Including myself, there may be some people who feel their hearts racing,” he said.

“When the quake struck, the shaking was so big that I could not stand up. Please be aware of possibility that shaking might continue after this.”

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said no tsunami threat is expected for Hawaii and American Samoa.

History of quakes

In 2016, Kumamoto was hit by two devastating earthquakes – one of magnitude 6.5, followed two days later by one of magnitude 7.3 – which killed 273 people and injured more than 2,800 others.

A quake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit northern Japan on June 25 but caused no deaths or major damage.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences hundreds of jolts every year and accounts for about 18 per cent of the world’s earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth’s surface at which they strike.

It is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.

On April 20, 2026, a tremor measuring 7.7 hit the country’s north, injuring at least 10 people and shaking large buildings in Tokyo.

This prompted authorities to issue a special advisory warning of an increased risk of earthquakes of magnitude 8.0 or stronger.

The advisory was lifted after a week.

Singaporeans in Japan

In a Facebook post on July 28, the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo urged Singaporeans in Japan to monitor local conditions closely.

It also advised them to refer to the JMA and NHK World-Japan websites for the latest updates, warnings and advisories.

Those who require consular assistance may also contact the Embassy on +81 3 3586 9111. AFP