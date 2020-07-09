Explosions rock fireworks factory in China, no report of victims

BEIJING (AFP) - Two powerful explosions rocked a fireworks factory in south-west China on Wednesday night (July 8), state TV reported without mentioning casualties.

CCTV broadcast footage of a big yellow mushroom cloud over the factory in the city of Guanghan in Sichuan province after the first blast, and then thick, black smoke pouring from the plant.

This was followed by a second explosion.

The cause of the disaster around 9.10pm was not immediately known.

Crews from 10 firestations raced to the factory but for security reasons were kept 500 meters from it, CCTV said.

Video footage shared on the social platform Weibo showed damage inside homes near the factory.

AFP could not immediately confirm their authenticity.

Accidental explosions are not uncommon in Chinese industry, in which safety rules are not strictly enforced.

In March of last year, an explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng, 260km north of Shanghai, killed 78 people and damaged homes for miles around.

That plant had been cited several times for violating environmental protection standards.