Explosion reported on docked ship in South Korean city Ulsan

SEOUL (DPA) - An explosion occurred on a ship being repaired at the harbour in the South Korean city of Ulsan early Saturday (Sept 28), local media reported.

Twenty-five workers were on the vessel at the time of the incident, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing local authorities.

A rescue mission is under way and 19 people have been rescued so far, it said.

The coastguard is investigating the cause of the explosion.

A column of fire and billowing black smoke was seen over the vessel in pictures published online.

Ulsan is around 400 kilometres south-east of the capital Seoul and is situated on the Sea of Japan.