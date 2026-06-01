At least 5 killed in explosion at Hanwha Aerospace facility in South Korea

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South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace said the company was investigating the situation.

SEOUL – At least five people were killed and two others suffered serious burns after an explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace plant in the South Korean city of Daejeon, fire authorities said on June 1 .

Firefighters have been dispatched to the site and Hanwha said the company was investigating the situation.

Daejeon fire authorities said they received about 30 reports at around 10.59am from callers who said they heard a loud blast and saw smoke coming from the site.

Fire authorities sent 44 pieces of equipment and about 100 firefighters to the facility, bringing the main fire under control at 11.49am.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the accident and ordered a thorough investigation into its cause, as well as measures to prevent a recurrence, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee also instructed officials to “mobilise all available resources” for rescue operations and response efforts.

Police and fire authorities suspect a propellant may have exploded. They plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident once the site is secured .

The Daejeon plant was the site of rocket propellant-related explosions in 2018 and 2019 that left multiple people dead or injured. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS