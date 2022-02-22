Experts predict a wave of Covid-19 deaths among Hong Kong's seniors

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) -Deaths in Hong Kong's worst ever Covid-19 outbreak are forecast to spiral, with experts predicting a wave of fatalities among the city's under-inoculated and vaccine hesitant elderly population.

Only 43 per cent of seniors who are 80 or over have received even one dose, according to government data.

While that is up from 22 per cent in early January, it still isn't enough to protect the segment of the population most at risk, according to Dr Karen Grepin, an associate professor in the school of public health at the University of Hong Kong.

Elderly patients have already made up the majority of the 311 deaths in this outbreak so far.

"Even doubling of a small number is still a small number," Dr Grepin said.

"There are still unvaccinated people in nursing homes and that is just a ticking time bomb."

Nearly 7,000 people could die during this wave, according to a report from the university's researchers.

An overwhelming majority of those deaths is likely to be among the elderly. With hospitals overflowing and unable to take in more patients, local nursing home operators are warning of the danger of Covid-positive seniors seeding widespread outbreaks.

Facilities don't have the staff, equipment or space to cope with any infected residents, the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong said in a Feb 18 statement that called on the government to find other places to house asymptomatic elderly.

Infected people on-site "could lead to an imminent crisis in residential homes," the association said.

The worry is well-founded, given the experience in other countries.

In the United States, Covid-19 fatalities among unvaccinated people 80 and older were nearly seven times higher than for vaccinated seniors in the same age group, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Medical Conditions Hong Kong's government launched a vaccination programme in early 2021 but failed to persuade most seniors, who worried about reports of side effects or were complacent from Hong Kong's low incidence of Covid-19 cases.

The government encouraged people with existing medical conditions to consult first with their doctors before getting vaccinated, and many risk-averse physicians advised patients to wait.

As the months went by and the elderly vaccination program stalled, officials urged patience, saying seniors would eventually come around to the idea of getting shots.