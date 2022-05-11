Experts optimistic about Taiwan's move to coexist with Covid-19

TAIPEI - Even as Covid-19 numbers in Taiwan hit another record high of 57,188 locally transmitted cases on Wednesday (May 11), local experts welcomed the island's policy shifts towards coexisting with the virus.

Among the latest changes the quarantine period for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and for returning travellers has been reduced from 10 days to seven.

"For the world to return to 'living normally', all countries must go through growing pains in co-existing with the virus," said Associate Professor Wayne Gao at Taipei Medical University's College of Public Health.

He pointed out examples of other places in Asia that have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to live with the virus, including Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

“They have all recorded Covid-19 deaths that surpassed Taiwan’s death count by 10 times this year, but they still choose to progress in this direction… If most countries can do it, so can Taiwan,” said Prof Gao.

A string of local outbreaks that began in early April due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant saw domestic daily cases cross 1,000 on April 15, continuing their exponential surge to hit 16,936 on May 1 and Wednesday's 57,188.

Additionally, there were eight Covid-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday, all of whom were in their 60s to 90s, with five of them unvaccinated. The vast majority of the cases were asymptomatic or mild, while 60 were moderate and nine severe.

With new cases still surging unabated, both politicians and media personalities have slammed the government for its sudden pivot to coexisting with Covid-19, as well as the lack of appropriate medical resources for those infected.

Main opposition party Kuomintang's deputy chairman Sean Lien criticised the sudden policy change, which he said happened "without careful planning beforehand".

He accused the government of wanting to win over voters by relaxing Taiwan's previously strict Covid-19 restrictions. Taiwan's local elections will be held in late November this year.

In response, Premier Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan has been scaling back its rules "step by step and according to plan".

"Taiwan is not about to just go into lockdown like China, nor is it like countries that have chosen to co-exist with Covid because they were struggling to keep Covid contained," the premier continued.

In response to people who have criticised the government's decision to abandon its zero-Covid-19 policy, Associate Professor Chao Ming-wei, a toxicology researcher in Taipei who often shares analyses on social media, said: "'Zero Covid cases' is only going to isolate Taiwan.

"How much resources do we have to keep the daily case count at zero or continue going into lockdown? All diseases will cause deaths. If one wants to survive, we need to be equipped with the correct medical knowledge."