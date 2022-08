TAIPEI -The US congressional delegation that landed in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug 14) has prompted China to respond with a fresh wave of military drills, but experts say this visit was likely planned months in advance, and there will be more similar visits in the future despite the escalating tensions between China and Taiwan.

Led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Monday and left the same day.