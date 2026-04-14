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Ex-teacher in Japan gets 2 years’ jail for sharing indecent student images

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The Nagoya District Court (above) handed down the rulings ahead of decisions on the other members of an alleged teachers’ voyeurism ring.

The Nagoya District Court (above) handed down its sentence to Katsuya Ishikawa, 28, who was a teacher at a junior high school in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, when he was arrested.

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TOKYO – A Japanese court sentenced a former teacher on April 14 to two years in prison for taking indecent images of students and sharing them on social media, making him the first to get a jail verdict among members of an alleged teachers’ voyeurism ring in a high-profile case that came to light in 2025.

The Nagoya District Court handed down its sentence to Katsuya Ishikawa, 28, who was a teacher at a junior high school in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, when he was arrested in September.

According to the ruling, between July and December 2024, Ishikawa secretly took photos and videos of three girls at an elementary school in Kanagawa, where he was working at the time.

He captured images in his smartphone that included the girls’ underwear, and shared those via a social media group chat.

In August 2025, he also shot upskirt images of a then 14-year-old girl on an escalator at a station in Kamakura, also in Kanagawa prefecture.

Ishikawa was among seven members indicted in the case, comprising then-active and former teachers from Tokyo and four prefectures.

Two were earlier sentenced at the Nagoya District Court to three years in prison, suspended for five years. KYODO NEWS.

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Japan

Crimes against children/minors

Crime

Children and youth

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.