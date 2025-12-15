Former South Korea president Yoon tried to provoke Pyongyang into armed aggression, prosecutor says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks to his lawyers during the fourth hearing of his impeachment trial.

SEOUL – Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol tried to provoke North Korea into mounting an armed aggression to create justification for the December 2024 martial law declaration and to eliminate political opponents, a special prosecutor said.

The ‍special prosecutor, Mr ​Cho Eun-seok , told a briefing on Dec 15 his team had indicted 24 ‍people, including Yoon and five cabinet members, for their alleged involvement during his six-month investigation on insurrection charges.

“We known well from historic experience ​the justification ​given by those in power for a coup is only a facade and the sole purpose is to monopolise and maintain power,” Mr Cho said.

Mr Cho said his team has confirmed an elaborate scheme allegedly masterminded by Yoon and his ‍defence minister, Kim Yong-hyun, going back to October 2023 to suspend the powers of parliament and replace it with ​an emergency legislative body.

“To create justification for declaring martial ⁠law, they tried to lure North Korea into mounting an armed aggression but failed as North Korea did not respond militarily,” he said.

The special prosecutor’s team has previously accused Yoon and his military commanders of ordering a covert drone operation into the North to inflame tensions between ​the neighbours.

Subsequently, Yoon conspired to brand those who are politically against him, including then-leader of his conservative People Power Party, as anti-state forces ‌and declared martial law when he had no justification, ​Mr Cho said.

Mr Cho was among three special prosecutors appointed after President Lee Jae Myung was elected president in a snap election called after Yoon’s removal by the Constitutional Court in April.

Yoon is currently on trial for insurrection, which on conviction is punishable by life in prison or even the death penalty. His former ministers and other officials face various charges stemming from the failed martial law attempt.

Parliament controlled by the liberal Democratic Party voted to void Yoon’s decree within hours of his declaration late night ‍on Dec 3, 2024, and later impeached him for violating the duties of his office.

His wife Kim ​Keon Hee is under a separate special prosecutor probe for corruption stemming from activities during and before Yoon’s presidency.

Yoon has said it was ​within his powers as president to declare martial law and he did it to ‌sound the alarm over the opposition parties’ abuse of parliamentary control that was crippling the work of government. He said no harm was done to the country by his ‌martial law decree. REUTERS