Ex-South Korea leader Yoon apologises for martial law crisis

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has yet to say whether he would appeal against the court's verdict.

SEOUL – South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol apologised on Feb 20 for the “hardship” caused by his 2024 martial law decree, one day after he was sentenced to life in prison for insurrection .

The Seoul Central District Court on Feb 19 found him guilty of leading an insurrection in December 2024 designed to paralyse the National Assembly.

Although he acknowledged that his bid to impose military rule had caused “frustration”, he maintained that it was a measure taken “solely for the sake of the nation”.

“I deeply apologise to the people for the frustration and hardships I have caused them, due to my own shortcomings, despite my resolve to save the nation,” he said in a statement given through his lawyer.

Yoon lashed the court’s verdict as “difficult to accept” – but did not give any indication as to whether he would appeal.

It was not clear when the 65-year-old would be eligible for parole, although most inmates serving life terms can typically apply after 20 years.

Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon sent troops to the National Assembly building in an effort to silence political opponents who had frustrated his attempts to govern.

“The court finds that the intention was to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period,” Judge Ji told the Seoul Central District Court.

Yoon broke into late-night TV on Dec 3, 2024, to deliver a shock address to the nation.

Pointing to vague threats of North Korean influence and dangerous “anti-state forces”, he declared the suspension of civilian government and the start of military rule.