Ex-Nissan leader Ghosn plans to air video statement

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Fallen Nissan leader Carlos Ghosn may be on the verge of telling his side of the story of how he was unceremoniously ousted from the Japanese automaker.

Ghosn's lawyer is planning to release on Tuesday (April 9) a video that was pre-recorded in the event of his re-arrest.

After being freed on bail for almost a month, Ghosn was detained again last week on fresh allegations that he used millions of dollars from Nissan for his own purposes. He's slated to be held at least until April 14.

Nissan severed its two decade-long connection to Ghosn, its former saviour, on Monday as shareholders removed the former chairman and chief executive officer from the board. Investors approved the change at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Tokyo that Nissan agreed to hold at the request of its alliance partner and largest shareholder, Renault SA.