BEIJING - The high cost of raising a child in China is commonly cited as a reason for couples not having more than one child in the world's second-largest economy, despite the country's gradual loosening of birth controls.

According to a conservative estimate by Associate Professor Ma Chunhua at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the amount needed to raise a child from birth to age 17 in the city is 273,200 yuan (S$56,650), after adjusting for inflation.