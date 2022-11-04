Escape from Foxconn: Workers recount Covid-19 chaos at iPhone factory in China

BEIJING - Mr Zhang Yao recalls the moment he realised something had gone deeply wrong at the Chinese mega-factory where he and hundreds of thousands of other workers assembled iPhones and other high-end electronics.

In early October, supervisors suddenly warned him that 3,000 colleagues had been taken into quarantine after someone tested positive for Covid-19 at the factory.

“They told us not to take our masks off,” Mr Zhang, speaking under a pseudonym for fear of retaliation, told AFP by telephone.

What followed was a weeks-long ordeal including food shortages and the ever-present fear of infection, before he finally escaped on Tuesday.

Mr Zhang’s employer, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, has said it faces a “protracted battle” against infections and imposed a “closed loop” bubble around its sprawling campus in central China’s Zhengzhou city in the Henan province.

Local authorities locked down the area surrounding the major Apple supplier’s factory on Wednesday, but not before reports emerged of employees fleeing on foot and a lack of adequate medical care at the plant.

China is the last major economy committed to a zero-Covid strategy, persisting with snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in a bid to stamp out emerging outbreaks.

But new variants have tested officials’ ability to snuff out flare-ups and dragged down economic activity with the threat of sudden disruptions.

Multiple workers have recounted scenes of chaos and increasing disorganisation at Foxconn’s complex of workshops and dormitories, which form a city-within-a-city near Zhengzhou’s airport.

Mr Zhang said that “positive tests and double lines (on antigen tests) had become a common sight” in his workshop before he left. “Of course we were scared, it was so close to us,” he said.

Said another Foxconn worker, a 30-year-old man who asked to remain anonymous: “People with fevers are not guaranteed to receive medicine.”

Those who decided to stop working were not offered meals at their dormitories, Mr Zhang said, adding that some were able to survive on personal stockpiles of instant noodles.