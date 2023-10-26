“Dai-chan, you’re good,” one social media user joked. Some posted screengrabs of Dai-chan’s replies, remarking how its replies had cracked them up.

Despite slow progress and budget challenges, the world fair is still scheduled to go ahead.

Among other incorrect answers, Dai-chan said the “G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting will be held on Nov 4” rather than the slated Nov 7-8.

Asked by a reporter if the mooted Sapporo Olympic Games will be pushed back, the bot dog said: “The Sapporo Olympics is postponed! It’s not cancelled, so I look forward to it!”

Earlier this month, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Sapporo had given up its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics as public support for hosting the games waned after a string of corruption scandals over the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Asked about the decision, Dai-chan responded: “The Olympic Committee decided to postpone! It is a decision considering safety! Good job, the Olympic Committee!”

The government has defended the chatbot.

Its purpose “is to broaden communication base for elderly people and not to give correct answers every time, and users seem to be enjoying Dai-chan with an understanding of the limits of what generative AI can do”, an Osaka official in charge of the project said.

“Dai-chan is designed as a talking dog that is 10 years old (in terms of human intelligence) tasked with preventing elderly residents from becoming isolated,” Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told Japanese media.

Asked for its reaction, Dai-chan said: "Yes, yes, I often make mistakes, but it's a bit hard that people report about it. Making mistakes is part of growth, isn't it?"