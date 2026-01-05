Straitstimes.com header logo

Elderly woman dies after choking on mochi in Tokyo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

From 2020 to 2024 in Tokyo, a total of 338 people were rushed to the hospital after choking on mochi.

From 2020 to 2024 in Tokyo, a total of 338 people were rushed to the hospital after choking on mochi.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Follow topic:

TOKYO - A total of seven people between the ages of 80 and 96 were taken to hospitals after choking on mochi in Tokyo in the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department. Among them was a woman in her 80s, who died.

According to the announcement on Jan 4, the woman choked on daifuku – mochi stuffed with sweet bean paste – in her home in the early hours of Jan 1. She was taken to hospital but was declared dead. In Shinagawa ward and elsewhere, five men and women fell unconscious and were in critical condition after choking on mochi.

From 2020 to 2024 in Tokyo, a total of 338 people were rushed to the hospital after choking on mochi, with 33 of them dying. About 40 per cent of cases occurred in January, and about 90 per cent of people taken to hospital were 65 or older.

“Before you eat mochi, cut it into small pieces,” a fire department official said. “Please chew well before swallowing.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Small, round foods pose choking hazard to children, SFA cautions parents
Death of Penang boy: Malaysia orders removal of ‘eyeball’ gummy candy online ads
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.