Eight pupils killed in China primary school attack

BEIJING (DPA) - Eight primary school pupils were killed on Monday (Sept 2) in an attack in central China, on their first day of school, state media reported.

Eight students died and two were injured in the attack at Chaoyangpo grade school in the city of Enshi, in Hubei province, the Global Times newspaper reported.

Police arrested a 40-year-old male suspect. According to local media reports cited by the Global Times, the suspect had been released last year after spending eight years in prison for attempted murder.

Local authorities did not say how the students were attacked. The local government said it was providing psychological assistance to the victims' families.

Attacks on school children in China have in the past been carried out with knives or home-made explosives, as firearms are tightly controlled.