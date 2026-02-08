Eight killed in explosion in northern China, state media says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The explosion occurred in Shuoyang in the Shanxi province in the early morning of Feb 7, state media reported.

BEIJING – An explosion at a small biotech company in northern China early on Feb 7 killed eight people, China’s state media reported on Feb 8.

The legal representative of Jiapeng Biotechnology has been detained and the city has set up an accident investigation team, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The firm is located in a mountain hollow and dark yellow smoke was seen billowing from the accident site, Xinhua said.

Reuters was not able to contact the company, which does not maintain a website. The cause of the reported explosion was not immediately clear.

Founded in June 2025, Jiapeng Biotechnology conducts research on animal feed, coal products and building materials, according to its corporate registration. REUTERS