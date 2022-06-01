Easing of HK social curbs unlikely this month

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is unlikely to further ease social distancing curbs as planned this month due to a series of Covid-19 clusters stemming from bars, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, as the city pursues a gradual return to normalcy.

The third round of easing would have expanded venue capacity and allowed live music in bars, but she said at a regular media briefing yesterday that her government had to be prudent.

Waiting to lift those measures would not be detrimental to people's lives, she added, whereas a wider outbreak could endanger livelihoods. "We are in a sort of stagnant situation with the number of positive tested cases staying at around 200 and 300 cases," said Mrs Lam, who leaves her post at the end of the month, when incoming leader John Lee takes office. "But there have already been 10 infection clusters in the community, including the recent two cases involving bars, so we have to take a very prudent approach."

Bars are currently restricted to 75 per cent capacity and seating a maximum of four people a table until closing time at 2am. Customers and staff must comply with vaccine pass arrangements which mandate three doses.

Hong Kong has been charting a cautious path to normalcy as it tries to revive its economy while not drifting too far from Chinese President Xi Jinping's Covid Zero strategy. Mask-wearing is mandatory, even outside, and fully vaccinated visitors must undergo seven-day hotel quarantines.

Mrs Lam also said that pandemic curbs and national security would apply to those marking the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, when asked to define the government's "red lines" on the event.

In recent years, the authorities have arrested and jailed organisers of the once-annual vigil for its victims and shut a museum dedicated to the incident.

Estimates of the death toll range from hundreds to as many as 2,600 after Chinese leaders sent troops into Beijing's Tiananmen Square and surrounding streets in 1989 to clear protesters.

BLOOMBERG