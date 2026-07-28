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Additional tremors, with one of 5 magnitude, shook the region later in the afternoon, the ⁠China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

BEIJING – A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck remote Xinghai county in the north-western Chinese province of Qinghai on July 28 at 11.16am , with a second quake of 5.8 magnitude following 18 minutes later, the ⁠China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

Additional tremors, with one of 5 magnitude , shook the region later in the afternoon, it said.

The quakes had a focal depth of 10km , with the epicentre located in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area about 244km from Xining, the capital of Qinghai.

Noticeable tremors were felt in Xining, state-run Xinhua news agency said. The authorities have not yet received any reports of casualties, but some buildings and roads in at least seven nearby villages have been damaged to varying degrees, Xinhua said, citing preliminary checks by the local authorities.

Emergency response teams were already en route to the remote epicentre, and the tremors had also triggered limited landslides on nearby mountainsides, state media reported earlier. REUTERS