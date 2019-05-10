Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts southern Japan, no tsunami warning

TOKYO (REUTERS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 hit off the coast of southern Japan on Friday (May 10) but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake struck at 8.48am local time (7.48am Singapore time), with its epicentre off the coast of Miyazaki prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu at a depth of 20km, the agency said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.