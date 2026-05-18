Earthquake hits south-west China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

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The 5.2-magnitude earthquake in China's south-west region of Guangxi killed two people, with one person still missing.

BEIJING – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake in China’s south-west region of Guangxi early on May 18 killed two and forced more than 7,000 people in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate as search and rescue operations continue and the authorities warn of transport disruptions.

There were two confirmed deaths with one still missing, and four people were taken to hospital, although none of them had life-threatening injuries, CCTV and state news agency Xinhua said.

Thirteen buildings collapsed in the early hours of May 18 , state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Transportation disruptions were also flagged by the railway authorities as they inspected the integrity of rail line infrastructure.

Communication and power lines, water and gas supply, and traffic in the affected area were operating normally, state media reported. REUTERS