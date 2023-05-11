Earthquake hits Japan’s Chiba prefecture, jolts greater Tokyo area

TOKYO — A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 hit Chiba and neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday morning.

The quake struck at around 4.16am local time in the Chiba city of Kisarazu, and shook buildings in capital Tokyo.

The quake had an intensity of “strong 5” on Japan’s intensity scale of 7.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred in the southern part of Chiba at a depth of about 40km.

It is unlikely to trigger a tsunami, the agency said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS