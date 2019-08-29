Duterte to build and not burn bridges with China, says Philippine envoy

BEIJING - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will navigate the stormy South China Sea issue during a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday (Aug 29), with the intent "to build bridges, not to burn", Manila's top envoy in Beijing said.

It would be the eighth meeting between Mr Duterte and President Xi Jinping since the former took office in 2016. The two men will attend the opening ceremony of the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup in the Chinese capital on Friday, in what has been billed as "basketball diplomacy".

Mr Duterte spent the first three years of his term building "a reservoir of goodwill and friendship" with Mr Xi, Ambassador Chito Santo Romana told reporters. This is Mr Duterte's fifth visit to China.

But he "decided that it's time to include in the diplomatic agenda... sensitive issues that may have caused misunderstanding if it were brought up in the past", the ambassador added.

Hence, Mr Duterte is in Beijing "to build bridges, not to burn bridges with China" when he and President Xi hold what Mr Santo Romana described as "a high-stake diplomatic engagement".

The Philippine President has come under increasing pressure at home to press China on the 2016 ruling by a Hague arbitration tribunal that invalidated China's claim over most of the South China Sea. Manila calls the disputed waters the West Philippine Sea.

China and the Philippines have fundamental differences over the ruling, but Mr Duterte is not coming to "impose" or "provoke" China, but "to have a deeper understanding and to see where there are areas, where the gaps can be bridged", the ambassador said.

"It's not going to be a shouting match. It's going to be a very civil and diplomatic discussion."

Mr Duterte will be "trying to understand the Chinese position, while explaining our own position," he said, adding that "we have no illusion that we can solve the issue overnight".

China's ambassador to the Philippines, Mr Zhao Jianhua, has said Beijing's position on 2016 ruling - which is to ignore it - is unlikely to change.

The differences between the two countries "do not define the totality of the bilateral relations", Mr Santo Romana said.

Thanks to Mr Duterte's detente, China has become the Philippines' biggest trading partner and export market. Chinese tourist arrivals in the Philippines jumped nearly 20 per cent to 1.26 million last year.

Hours before his arrival in China, in the late hours of Wednesday, the owner of a Chinese fishing boat apologised in writing and offered compensation for the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat off the coast of Recto Bank on June 9. A total of 22 Philippine fishermen were rescued by a Vietnamese crew hours after the Chinese vessel fled the scene.

The Chinese government has verbally expressed regret through diplomatic channels after conducting its own investigation, but the Philippines pressed for an apology in writing, Mr Santo Romana said. Chinese apologies are rare.

Regarding the incursions of Chinese warships into Philippine waters, the ambassador quoted the Chinese as saying they had “no hostile intent”. The Chinese are willing to discuss Philippine concerns through diplomatic channels and military-to-military to clear the air, he added.

Commenting on a joint oil exploration deal with a Chinese offer to split it 60-40 in favour the Philippines, the ambassador said: "They are willing to be flexible... and pragmatic."

China has called on the Philippines to ban online gambling, but Mr Santo Romana said if the issue came up during the leaders' meeting, Mr Duterte would stand his ground.

Beijing cannot "dictate" to Manila to ban all online gambling because it is legal in the Philippines and is "our sovereign decision", the ambassador said.

Online gambling should be gradually phased out and not banned outright because it would undermine the Philippine economy, he added, pointing out that the Philippine police would work with their Chinese counterparts to curb a surge in gambling-related kidnappings of Chinese nationals.

Additional reporting by Raul Dancel in Manila