Dubai chewy cookie craze in South Korea raises health concerns, experts warn

SEOUL – A dessert known as the Dubai chewy cookie or locally as dujjonku, has surged in popularity across South Korea, appearing not only in trendy cafes but even on menus at traditional Korean restaurants.

But medical experts are cautioning consumers about potential health risks related to nutritional imbalance and excessive calorie intake.

While the rich, chewy cookie has become a viral indulgence, the dessert is a highly concentrated combination of simple sugars and saturated fats – a nutritional profile that can encourage overeating and increase long-term risks of metabolic and cardiovascular disease.

Calorie-dense ingredients

As with Hawaiian pizza, which originated in the Canadian province of Ontario, the Dubai chewy cookie’s name is somewhat misleading, as it is not actually from Dubai. The local dessert in South Korea is inspired by Middle Eastern-style sweets, combining pistachio cream with kataifi, a finely shredded wheat pastry typically fried in oil, encased in a marshmallowy ingredient. Together, they form a dense cookie that delivers a jolt of energy in a small portion.

While it may feel like a light snack, doctors say the caloric density rivals a full meal. “From a nutritional standpoint, this cookie is closer to a bowl of gukbap than a typical dessert,” one physician said, referring to Korea’s hearty rice soup.

Kataifi is a refined carbohydrate cooked in oil, while marshmallows are mostly made of sugar. Chocolate adds additional sugar and fat, making the cookie significantly more calorie-dense than many conventional desserts.

A professor of family medicine Lee Yu-jeong said: “This combination of sugar and fat stimulates the brain’s reward centre more strongly than either nutrient alone.” She explained that such foods can blunt signalling for leptin, the hormone responsible for satiety, thereby increasing the likelihood of overeating.

The physiological response begins almost immediately upon consumption. Refined sugars are absorbed rapidly, sharply raising blood glucose levels, while the high fat content slows digestion and prolongs that elevated state.

“This puts sustained pressure on the pancreas to produce insulin and makes the blood more viscous, interfering with circulation,” Prof Lee said. “Over time, this can promote chronic inflammation in blood vessels, raising the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Consumers agree that while the dessert is desirable with its sweet taste, it can be “heavy”.

Mr Park Seung-yeon, a 31-year-old who likes to visit dujjonku shops every weekend, said: “Dujjonku is really delicious. But after I eat them with milk or coffee, I feel bloated. And eating two to three of them makes me feel like I’ve eaten a big dish.”

One cookie, up to 600 calories

A single dujjonku cookie contains roughly 400 to 600 kilocalories, depending on its size. This is about 1½ to two times the calories of a bowl of white rice. Eaten as a dessert after a regular meal, the cookie can push total caloric intake for that meal to more than half of an adult’s recommended daily allowance.

Prof Lee warned that postmeal consumption can be particularly problematic.

“Insulin levels are already elevated after eating carbohydrates,” she said. “Additional sugar and fat are more likely to be stored as triglycerides in the liver and visceral fat in the abdomen.”

Repeated exposure to such eating patterns, she added, can increase the risk of fatty liver disease, abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Health experts stress that moderation, rather than complete avoidance, is key. Prof Lee recommends dividing a cookie into four or more pieces to reduce portion size.

Beverage choices are also important. Sugary drinks or milk-based lattes can further increase calorie and sugar intake, while water, unsweetened tea or black coffee are preferable. Light physical activity after consumption, such as a short walk, can also help regulate blood sugar levels.

As dujjonku continues to trend nationwide in South Korea, doctors emphasise that awareness of portion size and frequency of consumption will determine whether the viral dessert remains an occasional treat or becomes a long-term health concern. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK