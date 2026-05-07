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Drink driving suspect caught on video jogging away from car crash in S. Korea

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Witnesses said the man changed into sportswear in the vehicle that rammed into a coffee shop and fled the scene by pretending to go for a jog.

Witnesses said the man changed into sportswear in the vehicle that rammed into a coffee shop and fled the scene by pretending to go for a jog.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM JUBANG_2_MO/INSTAGRAM

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SEOUL - A video showing a suspected drunken driver jogging away from a car crash scene in Gongju, in South Korea’s South Chungcheong province, was trending online on May 7.

In the video, a man dressed in sportswear steps out of a vehicle that had rammed into a coffee shop and jogs away from the scene as if nothing had happened. A bystander captured the footage and later shared it on social media platform Instagram.

The incident occurred around 4.10am on May 2 in Singwan-dong in Gongju, according to the police. The man, in his 20s, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He turned himself in to the police about five hours later, and his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.036 per cent at the time, a level high enough to result in a licence suspension under the Road Traffic Act.

According to witnesses, the man changed into athletic clothing inside the vehicle after the car crash and fled the scene by pretending to go for a jog as people began approaching him.

The police said they would forward the case to prosecutors after further investigation. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.