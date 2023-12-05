DPM Wong meets Singaporeans in Beijing

BEIJING - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended a reception for Singaporeans in Beijing on Dec 5. In China on a four-day visit, with a delegation that includes a host of Singapore’s fourth generation leaders, he mingled with around 300 students, entrepreneurs and professionals.

Among them were pharmaceutical executive Joan Tan, who said she was at the event to “meet our fourth generation of leaders up close”.

“I think it’s important to hear what they have to say, especially at this juncture where both countries are building on strengthening our relationship,” she said.

Peking University undergraduate Chia Hui Qin, 19,was excited to meet her Ms Low Yen Ling, her MP from Chua Chu Kang GRC, rushing over to chat and take a picture. She and her fellow undergraduates also got to chat with Mr Wong, and posed for a picture with him.

“I thought it was meaningful that (Mr Wong) said Singapore and China aren’t just deepening ties at a government to government level, but it is at all levels, including people to people exchanges that include all of us,” Ms Chia told The Straits Times.

Mr Wong is in China at the invitation of Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang. He and Mr Ding will co-host the Joint Council on Bilateral Cooperation, the annual top-level platform between both governments, on Dec 7.