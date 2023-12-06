DPM Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, expects fruitful talks at top-level bilateral forum

BEIJING – This year’s top-level meeting between Singapore and Chinese officials is expected to be a fruitful one because of the breadth of topics to be covered, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Dec 6.

The Joint Council on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) will also be convening for the first time since bilateral relations between China and Singapore were upgraded, Mr Wong added.

He made the remarks at the start of a courtesy call on Chinese Premier Li Qiang ahead of the JCBC meeting on Dec 7. They met for about an hour in a closed-door meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The leaders discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation on the digital economy, renewable and clean energy, and other emerging areas, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Singapore said in a statement after the meeting.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining an open, inclusive and rules-based regional architecture, according to the statement.

It is the second time both men are meeting in 2023, after Mr Wong’s visit to China in May.

In April, Singapore and China upgraded their relations to a high-quality partnership, ushering in a new era in bilateral ties.

“It will be the first JCBC between our two countries since we’ve upgraded our relationship to an all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership, and also the first JCBC for (co-chairs) Vice-Premier Ding (Xuexiang) and myself,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Noting that bilateral ties are in “excellent order”, he said: “I think we will have a very fruitful meeting because we’re covering many topics and in fact many ministries in Singapore are represented.”

In its 19th edition, the JCBC is the top-level platform for both governments to discuss collaboration projects.

Seven ministries will be represented at the meeting on Dec 7, Mr Wong said, adding that both countries will be signing more than 20 agreements that day.

“Also it’s significant that we’re having the meeting in Tianjin where we’re marking the 15th anniversary of the Tianjin Eco-City and charting the way forward for Tianjin for its next phase of low-carbon growth.”

The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City (TEC) is the second of three government-to-government (GTG) projects, and focuses on promoting sustainability and green development.

After the JCBC, Mr Wong and Mr Ding will co-chair the Joint Steering Committee meetings of the three flagship GTG projects: the TEC, China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park and China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

These meetings are intended to take stock of progress and set the direction for further collaboration.