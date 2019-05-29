DPM Heng Swee Keat and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reaffirm ties, seek closer cooperation

HONG KONG - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday (May 29) to reaffirm good relations between the two cities and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in existing and new areas.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, and Mrs Lam noted that both cities share many common interests and cooperate well in a number of areas including education and finance.

For example, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) hosted a team from its Hong Kong counterpart in Singapore for a study visit last week.

Senior Minister of State for MEWR and Health Amy Khor also visited Hong Kong last year to study waste management practices.

On Wednesday, Mr Heng and Mrs Lam also touched on how Singapore and Hong Kong can strengthen cooperation in areas such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Belt and Road Initiative.

During their discussions, Mrs Lam also expressed appreciation for Singapore's support for Asean-Hong Kong cooperation.

On Tuesday, Mr Heng was hosted to dinner by Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan, with the pair exchanging views on the global economic outlook and the latest financial developments such as fintech.

Mr Heng was accompanied on the trip by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat.

Before his 24-hour visit to Hong Kong, Mr Heng spent eight days in China, his first visit there since becoming Deputy Prime Minister earlier this month.

He will fly to Tokyo on Wednesday to attend the 25th Nikkei Conference.