Double whammy: Japan hit by earthquake, storm

TOKYO (XINHUA, AFP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 on Thursday (Aug 15) struck Japan's northern Aomori Prefecture, the same day a severe tropical storm slammed into the south bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed at least one life.

Krosa - one notch below a typhoon - packing wind gusts of up to 126kmh slammed into the southern Hiroshima region and sparked travel chaos as people battled to return to major cities following the Obon holiday.

Dramatic television footage showed violent winds uprooting trees, snapping lampposts and spinning pods on a ferris wheel.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation advisory to around 430,000 people in the storm's path although few appeared to have heeded the warning.

A 82-year-old man was confirmed dead after he fell in the sea in Hiroshima trying to moor his boat, a local government spokesman said.

The storm is forecast to cross Japan's mainland and hit the Sea of Japan by Thursday night, reducing its strength.

Meanwhile, Thursday's temblor which occurred at 2.33pm local time at a depth of 90km did not trigger a tsunami warning or advisory, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Aomori Prefecture, the JMA said.

It also logged 3 on the seismic scale in some areas in Iwate and Hokkaido prefectures, according to the weather agency.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.