Don’t underestimate challenge of climbing Mount Fuji, say authorities

Unprepared climbers are urged not to take scaling Mount Fuji lightly, amid an increase in their number causing a headache for the Shizuoka prefectural government.

Signs have been installed and multi-language videos created to warn people not to underestimate tackling the country’s tallest mountain, reported Japan’s news outlet The Mainichi.

Guides with rules and recommendations in multiple languages are available on the Mount Fuji page on Shizuoka prefecture’s official website.

This influx of unprepared hikers came last month during Japan’s hiking season.

Mount Fuji Climbing’s official website stated the climbing season for the mountain (which is over 3,700m tall) to be from early July to early September. In other periods and during the snow season, climbing is prohibited.

The Mainichi reported that some climbers lacked sufficient equipment or wore casual clothes, including short-sleeved shirts and shorts.

The Mount Fuji page on Shizuoka prefecture’s official website said just because the climbing season is in summer does not mean you can dress lightly.

“Temperatures at the summit are around 6 deg C, equivalent to midwinter in Tokyo,” it noted.

“In rain or wind, it will feel even chillier, and climbers should dress accordingly. Think winter clothes, fleece, gloves and a knitted cap. Rainwear is also recommended as are waterproof, breathable trekking boots to keep your feet warm.”

The guide also advised resting in a mountain hut “at an altitude suited to your physical strength and replenish your energy to reach the summit”.

“Check business hours beforehand and always make a reservation,” it said.

The manager of one of the mountain lodges said some climbers had “reckless attitudes”, according to The Mainichi.

He warned against “bullet climbing”, which is a bid to reach the peak to view sunrise without taking a break to sleep overnight.