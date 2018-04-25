Dog drives electric tricycle into shop in China after owner leaves vehicle running

A dog drove into a shop in China after its owner left the animal in an electric tricycle on Sunday (April 22).

In a video shared on Chinese social media, the vehicle is seen smashing through the entrance of the mobile phone shop in Taixing, Jiangsu.

Shop employees were shocked when the incident occurred, but even more so after they discovered who - or rather, what - was behind the wheel.

According to local media reports, the tricycle belonged to the owner of a fruit stall next to the mobile phone shop. The vehicle was parked outside the shop, but was still running with the keys intact.

While in the vehicle, the dog accidentally stepped on the gas pedal, causing the tricycle to crash into the mobile phone shop.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle owner was busy at his own stall, unaware of the trouble his dog had caused.

No one - or animal - was injured in the incident, and the mobile phone shop was compensated for the damage caused, reported local news outlet Yangtse Wanbao.