Diverging destinies: Waning interest among HK observers in Taiwan polls

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s political watchers, who have traditionally followed Taiwanese politics closely, given the parallels in the two economies’ relationship with mainland China, are showing a lower level of interest in the island’s presidential election this time around.

Recent developments – including Hong Kong’s growing economic integration with the mainland, as well as Taiwan’s tough rules imposed on Hong Kongers who sought refuge there after political turmoil roiled the Chinese-ruled city – have translated into the lack of interest in the island’s Jan 13 polls, observers say.

A veteran democrat and former legislator, who asked not to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter, told The Straits Times that in the past, Hong Kong politicians flocked to Taiwan to follow the elections to learn more about how to hold their own polls.

But now, given the lower likelihood of “truly democratic” elections in Hong Kong, “what’s the point?”, the democrat added.

“Hong Kong people have gone from being eager about the outcome of Taiwan’s elections to being more pragmatic and rational,” Ms Shirley Cheung, founder of Formosa Immigration Consultants, told ST. Ms Cheung’s consultancy, with offices in both Hong Kong and Taiwan, provides services for people seeking to migrate between the two places.

“In recent years, they have enjoyed going north to Shenzhen on weekends for shopping and spending. They have experienced the progress of mainland China in its infrastructure, economy and soft power.

“With mainland China and Hong Kong moving closer together, Hong Kong and Taiwan, under the current Taiwanese government, have thus grown apart,” she added.

Taiwan voters are set to vote for their next president in a critical election that could have implications for regional stability. Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will step down in May after a two-term limit.

In the race to replace Ms Tsai are current vice-president Lai Ching-te of the DPP, Mr Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition pro-Beijing party Kuomintang (KMT), and Dr Ko Wen-je of the centrist Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Parallels have been drawn in the past between Taiwan and Hong Kong. Some had proposed that the “one country, two systems” principle, which is used by Beijing to oversee Hong Kong, could potentially be applied to self-ruled Taiwan as well. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

However, there are signs that Taiwan’s and Hong Kong’s paths may have diverged in recent years.

Hong Kong officials have promoted deeper economic integration with mainland China, ramping up cooperation and development to enable greater movement of people, goods and services between cities in the Greater Bay Area of Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong.