Disused Shinkansen food carts generate massive interest in Japan

Retired food carts previously used on Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Osaka have generated massive interest among train buffs.

Around 50 of the carts went on sale for 100,000 yen (S$900), the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Feb 17, adding that each cart received around 50 purchase requests.

In August 2023, the line operator, Central Japan Railway (JR Central), announced plans to stop the food service after Oct 31, 2023.

The decison was due to a looming labour shortage and a trend among passengers to buy food and drinks before boarding.

About 350 food carts were used on the Tokyo-Osaka Shinkansen service. Those not put up for sale were to be scrapped or given new roles, JR Central said.

“Rather than simply discard them after many years of service, we thought the public might want to take a crack at owning the carts,” said a JR Central Retailing Plus representative. “We hope those who purchase one find a good use for them.”

The food carts were sought after not only by train buffs, Asahi Shimbun reported. It said some schools expressed interest as well, saying the carts could be used to deliver lunch to classrooms.

Officials from JR Central Retailing Plus said orders also came from ordinary households who wanted to use the carts in their kitchens or as a decorative item.

Purchase orders were accepted from late January and closed on Feb 5.

The company said a lottery would be held because the number of orders exceeded the stock.

Catering service on the Tokyo-Osaka Shinkansen line started soon after the route opened in 1964. It served refreshments, bento box lunches, coffee and the so-called “Super-Cold Shinkansen Ice Cream”.

The food carts can carry about 50kg of food and drink. They have rear brakes that automatically lock when the cart pusher releases his or her hands from the lever.

The carts were also designed with front wheels that could be manoeuvred to overcome uneven surfaces between train carriages.

Following JR Central’s move, JR West, or West Japan Railway, said it, too, would be getting rid of its food cart service between Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka.

The JR West move would take effect from March 15, 2024, Japan Today reported.

Just like JR Central, JR West said its decision was based on passengers purchasing food prior to boarding, and a labour shortage to keep the service running.

However, JR West said the service would continue in its pricier green car, or first class, section.